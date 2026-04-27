Ukrainian attacks leave civilian injured in DPR in past day

DONETSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out two attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the regional government's department recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Two attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded. A civilian was reported injured," the statement reads.

Besides, a report came that a civilian had suffered injuries in the city of Krasnoarmeysk on April 22. Two civilian facilities were damaged.

The Ukrainian army launched four projectiles at the DPR, the department added.