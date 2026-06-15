West working out scenarios for pre-emptive strikes against Russian naval bases — aide

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Western countries are working out scenarios where they would pre-emptively attack Russian naval bases, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"It is important to understand that the West is preparing for more than just a blockade [of the Baltic and Black Seas]. Based on our information, scenarios are being worked out that go as far as pre-emptive strikes against our bases. Therefore, it is important to ensure the timely combat readiness of the fleet, as well as its ability to counter the full spectrum of threats, including drones, cyberattacks, and, of course, acts of sabotage," he said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

According to Patrushev, it is no secret that merchant ships regularly arrive at Russian ports with magnetic mines attached to their hulls, in other words, ships that have been turned into floating bombs. "We detect and defuse these mines, but the fact remains. By the way, there’s reason to believe that the mines are planted at European ports," he added.

He stressed that what matters most for Russia is an "active, assertive strategy." "Using its training and resolve, our Navy must seize the initiative and impose its will on opponents off their coasts," he stated.

In this context, he cited Russia’s famous Admiral Fyodor Ushakov, who said that the "best tactic is to stay close to the enemy. "There’s no need to wait for NATO ships, aircraft, and drones to appear near our maritime borders – they’re already striving to maintain a permanent presence there. On the contrary, we need to be right under the nose of a potential adversary," Patrushev added.