Zelensky’s position threatened most since 2022 by Fyodorov’s comment — WSJ

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. The comment by ousted Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov that Ukraine should hold elections despite the martial law poses the biggest challenge to Vladimir Zelensky since February 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the publication, Fyodorov’s words are interpreted in Kiev "as the opening gambit in a potential run for the presidency." His statement means "to harness public frustration over perceived government corruption" and Zelensky’s desire to continue the conflict.

According to the newspaper, Fyodorov’s video message "signals an attempt to position himself as a central challenger for the presidency."

Earlier, Fyodorov published a video on YouTube to say there is a systemic governance crisis in the country and that elections need to be held.