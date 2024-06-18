Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern unveiled advanced fighting capabilities at a meeting of an expert board that deals with the development of the Legionnaire combat suit, the company said in a statement.

The meeting took place on the company’s premises, according to the statement. The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation.

The participants of the meeting were also presented with the experience from using additive and MIM technologies.

The company said the solutions that went on display had been developed as part of a program to improve combat suits of the warfighter.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Kalashnikov, the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building, or TsNiiTochMash, Kalashnikov Izhevsk State Technical University, and other companies that are engaged in the development of the third-generation Legionnaire combat suit.