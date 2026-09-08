Russia's creative economy growing 4.5 times faster than GDP

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia's creative economy is growing 4.5 times faster than the country's GDP, accounts for 4.2% of the economy, and employs more than 3.5 mln people, the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives said.

"Russia’s creative economy is growing 4.5 times faster than the country's GDP, its share has reached 4.2% against a target of 6%, and the sector employs more than 3.5 mln people," the statement said.

Roman Karmanov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber's Commission on the Development of Creative Industries and CEO of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, noted that the commission began its work by inviting representatives of Russia's regions to discuss the development of creative industries.