Germany's gas storage facilities could be empty by early February — INES

BERLIN, September 8. /TASS/. Germany's gas storage facilities could be completely depleted as early as the beginning of February 2027 if the coming winter is cold, DPA reported, citing data from the Initiative Energien Speichern (INES), Germany's association of underground gas storage operators.

Experts expect Germany's gas storage facilities to be no more than 77% full by November 1, as a higher level is technically impossible. In the event of an extremely cold winter, such as in 2010, this volume would not be sufficient to meet demand from all consumers, potentially leading to fuel shortages. As of September 6, gas storage facilities were 54% full, 19 percentage points lower than a year earlier.

INES previously warned that the country could face serious energy supply risks due to low gas storage levels.