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US envoys Witkoff, Kushner search for results in Ukrainian conflict settlement — Lavrov

They visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev on September 6

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff clearly wants to achieve positive results in the Ukrainian conflict settlement and entrepreneur Jared Kushner is his reliable partner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I met Jared Kushner during [US President] Donald Trump’s first term, when the president received me at the White House," Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra show.

"We exchanged a few words. He struck me as an agreeable and trustworthy sort. And I have spoken with Steve Witkoff during Trump’s second term - he, too, clearly wants to get a deal across the line," Russia’s top diplomat added.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev on September 6.

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Foreign policyUkraineSergey LavrovUnited States
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