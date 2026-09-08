Russia’s grain harvest totals 113.5 mln tons year-to-date

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest has reached 113.5 mln tons year-to-date, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev’s office reported following a meeting on support measures for agricultural producers.

"The harvest campaign is underway in Russia. So far, 113.5 mln tons of grain have been harvested, which significantly exceeds last year’s results. Overall, we can look forward to very strong volumes," Patrushev was quoted as saying.

In 2025, Russia’s grain harvest amounted to over 144 mln tons, reaching the country’s third-highest result.