US imposes sanctions against 35 companies for supporting Iran’s aviation sector

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The United States has put 35 legal entities and one Egyptian national on its Iran-related sanctions list. A corresponding notification was posted on the website of the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Restrictions were imposed on 35 airlines and other companies operating in the air transport sector, according to the information released. These companies are based in Iran, the UAE, the UK, Malaysia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan. According to a statement published by the US Treasury Department’s press service, sanctions were imposed on the pretext of pressuring Iran’s aviation sector, which allegedly facilitates the transportation of weapons, military personnel, and illicit cargo in the interest of the Iranian armed forces.

The US Treasury Department also issued a general license authorizing transactions necessary to finalize financial deals involving individuals and legal entities on the sanctions list until September 23. Meanwhile, US authorities revoked the license permitting US-manufactured aircraft to remain temporarily in Iran, as well as the supply of spare parts and repair technologies to the Islamic Republic.