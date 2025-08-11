Chinese brands take 55% of Russia’s automobile market in July 2025 — research

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Chinese car brands sold 65,000 passenger cars in July 2025, taking 55% of the Russian market. During this period, GAC (+78% per month) and Chery (+52%) brands demonstrated the highest sales growth, according to research by Gazprombank car leasing seen by TASS.

"Experts analyzed sales of Chinese cars in July 2025. All brands from the People’s Republic of China taken together sold 65,000 passenger cars and took 55% of the market. Meanwhile brands from top ten boosted sales at double-digit rates," according to research.

Two brands demonstrated particularly distinguished results in the reporting period as GAC sold 2,800 cars (+78% for the month) and Chery sold 13,500 units (+52%), analysts said.

Among top ten brands in terms of sales were also Geely (8,400 units, +36% compared to June 2025), Changan (7,900 units, +26%), and Belgee (6,500 units, +60%).

Meanwhile experts expect sales at the level of 110-115,000 cars in August, with about 60-62,000 most likely being Chinese brands.

"At the same time, in the first month of autumn, under favorable circumstances, the market may finally reach a volume of up to 130,000 transactions. This will most likely be facilitated by the prospect of dealers receiving quarterly bonuses and a considerable number of new products, which distributors have been saving for autumn," Gazprombank car leasing’s sales department director Nikolay Fomin was quoted as saying.