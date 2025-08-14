Russia’s electricity export totals 1.4 TWh to Kazakhstan, 0.2 TWh to China in 1H

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Inter RAO, Russia’s sole electricity export/import operator, exported 1.4 TWh to Kazakhstan, and 0.2 TWh to China in the first half of 2025, the company reported. Kazakhstan accounted for 45% of deliveries, while China only accounted for 8%.

Mongolia was the second-largest recipient of Russian electricity in the reporting period with a share of 16% and 0.5 TWh. Other countries accounted for 1 TWh.

The total volume of electricity exports in the first half of 2025 amounted to 3.1 TWh, down from 3.5 TWh in January-June 2024.

Inter RAO operates in Russia, the CIS states, and a number of other countries. The company is present in more than 30 Russian regions. The installed capacity reaches around 31,000 MW.