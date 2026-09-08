Russia observed three-day moratorium on using force over US envoys’ visit to Kiev

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. At the request of the US side Russia refrained from using force for three days during the special military operation so that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could make their trips to Kiev for negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"There were two-or three-day truce periods that we proposed for Easter and Victory Day," Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra show.

"Most recently, at the request of the US side, a three-day truce has been declared; we have not used force so that American envoys had a chance of making safe trip to Kiev," he added.

The supreme commander-in-chief ordered last week that no strikes be carried out against Kiev for three days starting at midnight on September 5.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev on September 6.