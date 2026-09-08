Putin may agree to participate in Russia-China-US Summit if such offer is made — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to agree to participate in the Russia-China-US Summit in Shenzhen as part of the APEC events, if such an offer is made, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I have no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin, if such an opportunity is offered, will attend the event in Shenzhen. Our Chinese hosts will organize the program, provided that the opportunity arises and such an offer is made. I do not rule out, and I am even more than confident, that our president will not reject such an opportunity," Lavrov said on Russia’s Channel One program Great (Big) Game.

The Russian foreign minister noted that such format of the summit cannot be considered as exclusive wish by the US, Chinese or Russian sides.

"This is about the political experience if you like. When three leaders of the three largest world powers - and economic powers, first and foremost, if we’re talking about China, and military powers, if we’re talking about Russia and the United States - find themselves in the same place at the same time, then any political analyst is worth nothing if he cannot compare 'A+B'. This is how I see it," he added.