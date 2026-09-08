Conversation between Russian, US leaders was 15th since Trump's return to the White House

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was the 15th since his return to the White House in early 2025, according to TASS calculations.

The previous telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders took place on July 4. Then, Putin personally congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Since the beginning of 2026, the two leaders have had four telephone conversations: on March 9, April 29, June 14, and July 4. This is the fifth. There were 10 such conversations in 2025.