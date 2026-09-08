Russia, China increase number of flights between countries to 309 per week

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese airlines are operating 309 flights per week between the two countries during the 2026 summer season, up from 230 a year earlier, the Russian Transport Ministry said following a meeting held as part of the commission preparing regular meetings between the Russian and Chinese heads of government.

"During the 2026 summer season, Russian and Chinese airlines are operating 309 flights per week, compared with 230 flights a year earlier. In the first seven months of 2026, Russian airlines carried more than 1.3 mln passengers, 50% more than a year earlier," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said in an interview with TASS that Russian airlines had increased the frequency of flights to China by more than 25% this summer to 146 flights. In 2025, Russian airlines increased passenger traffic to China by 27% to 1.6 mln passengers.