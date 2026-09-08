Russia’s latest Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system downs numerous Ukrainian UAVs

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s latest air defense missile system of the Pantsir-SMD-E family, manufactured by the High-Precision Systems Holding (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), has destroyed numerous Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles thus demonstrating high effectiveness, the holding told TASS.

"The Pantsir-SMD-E air defense missile system has successfully destroyed numerous unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, as well as cruise missiles. The latest air defense missile system is designed to provide protection against massive enemy attacks, including those involving unmanned aerial vehicles. The systems fully meet their stated performance specifications under real-world conditions and demonstrate high effectiveness," company representatives said during the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

The Pantsir-SMD-E uses both standard anti-aircraft missiles and short-range interceptor missiles. Depending on the mission requirements, the ammunition load in the launchers can be mixed, including all types of missiles, or consist of up to 48 short-range interceptor missiles.