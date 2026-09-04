Kazakhstan stabilizes oil output following CPC pipeline disruptions, minister says

ASTANA, September 4. /TASS/. Crude oil production in Kazakhstan has been stabilized following a series of infrastructure disruptions on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) network, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced while congratulating industry workers on their upcoming professional holiday.

"In 2026, the sector faced a number of severe challenges, including operational outages across the CPC infrastructure, gas intake caps at the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, and the necessity for unscheduled maintenance at major fields. Despite this, the situation has been stabilized thanks to prompt technical solutions and the professional expertise of our specialists. By the end of 2026, oil production is projected to reach approximately 96 million tonnes," the Ministry of Energy's press service quoted Akkenzhenov as saying.

The minister noted that 2025 had been a record-breaking year for the sector, with oil output hitting 99.55 million tonnes.

Kazakhstan channels the bulk of its export oil via the CPC pipeline. Both this year and last, the pipeline has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes.