Air defenses intercept 107 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 107 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a 12-hour period on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on September 8, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 107 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Krasnodar and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Crimea and over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.