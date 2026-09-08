Russian defense chief holds talks with Vietnamese deputy PM — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, General Phan Van Giang," the statement reads.

The Russian defense minister noted that the meeting was organized as part of the state visit to Russia by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Comrade To Lam.

In addition, he congratulated General Phan Van Giang on the 81st anniversary of the independence of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

General Phan Van Giang for his part thanked Andrey Belousov for the opportunity to meet. "We know that you have a very busy schedule, and you have set aside time for this meeting," he said.

"The talks took place in a constructive spirit, the parties discussed current issues of Russian-Vietnamese military and military-technical cooperation," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.