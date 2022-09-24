Russia believes India, Brazil deserve permanent membership in UNSC — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russia singles out India and Brazil as worthy candidates for permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with Africa’s mandatory representation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the General Debate of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We cannot but be concerned about efforts by some countries to undermine the powers of the [UN] Security Council. No doubt, the Council and the UN as a whole should be adjusted to the realities of today. We can see prospects for the democratization of UN activities exclusively through a wider representation of African, Asian and Latin American countries. We single out India and Brazil as key international players and worthy candidates for permanent members of the Council, with mandatory parallel moves to raise Africa’s profile," Lavrov insisted.