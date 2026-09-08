Russia interested in strengthening strategic partnership with Vietnam — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced Russia’s interest in further building a strategic partnership with Vietnam.

"Vietnam is an important partner for us in the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia. We are sincerely interested in further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam," he said at a meeting with President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

The Russian government prioritizes the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Vietnam and the promotion of joint projects in energy, transport, industry, agriculture, the digital economy, and high-tech sectors, Mishustin noted. "We are also strengthening cooperation between the regions of Russia and Vietnam. It is important to ensure favorable conditions for launching joint projects," he added.