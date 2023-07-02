Authorities probing into reports about blast in Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Territory

KRASNODAR, July 2. /TASS/. Authorities of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory are probing into reports on social networks about an explosion in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the region’s governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Sunday.

Several social networks posted a video from Primorsko-Akhtarsk presumably featuring a blast and a plume of smoke.

"As for the situation in the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district. I stay in touch with the head of the municipality. No one was hurt. No damage was reported. According to preliminary information, residential house and infrastructure facilities were not damaged. A probe is underway," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The city of Primorsko-Artharsk with a population of more than 32,000 is located in the northwestern part of the Krasnodar Territory on the Sea of Azov coast. According to open sources, a military airfield is located in the city’s northeastern suburb. According to social network, the blast occurred somewhere near it.