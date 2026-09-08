Flow of tourists from Russia to Vietnam hits 1 mln people in eight months of 2026

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The flow of tourists from Russia to Vietnam reached 1 mln people in the first eight months of 2026, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said, adding that in 2025 the total for the entire year was 700,000 people.

"Our tourist traffic is on the rise. Around 700,000 Russians traveled to Vietnam for a vacation during the entire last year, whereas in the first eight months of this year the figure already reached 1 mln. This is directly linked to the expansion of air service. Currently 78 flights are performed per week, covering a wide range of destinations," he told reporters.

Russia is interested in attracting tourists from Vietnam, the minister noted, adding that the Russian market is of interest to tourists from Southeast Asia. "We have an electronic visa in place, and some 27,000 Vietnamese tourists have already used it. In other words, the mechanisms exist, and we need to make more active use of those opportunities," he emphasized.