Russia open to resolution-oriented talks, no ultimatums — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian side will engage in talks with anyone who has a sincere interest in resolving problems, while ultimatums aren't the way to get it to listen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will not walk away from negotiations when we know that those proposing them are doing so with the intention of addressing the problem, rather than issuing ultimatums to us," he said in an interview with the Big Game program on TV One. "The American negotiators - Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner - are addressing the problem rather than demanding something that is, firstly, unfair and, secondly, impossible. Europe, on the other hand, is doing precisely the latter."