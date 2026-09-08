Russian stocks close mixed on Tuesday

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.22% to 2,274.08 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.1% to 828.45 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 13 kopecks to 12.75 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the MOEX Index at the range of 2,270-2,330 points on Wednesday. Its yuan short-term projection is 12.7-13 rubles.

Freedom Global believes the MOEX Index could trade within the 2,250-2,350-point range on Wednesday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for September 9 are 84.5-86.5 rubles, 98.5-101 rubles, and 12.6-13 rubles, respectively.

According to Tsifra Broker, exchange rates may fluctuate within the ranges of 12.6-13 rubles per Chinese yuan, 85-88 rubles per dollar, and 98-101 rubles per euro before the Bank of Russia meeting.