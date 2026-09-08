MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Europeans are spending budgetary funds on defense even amid a bevy of domestic problems, making the defense sector richer and happier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I think the jingoist circles are simply working in their own interests. Now, despite the mounting, intensifying and deepening problems, funding is being redirected to military needs: this includes the commitment to reach 5% of GDP for NATO, and demands from political parties to their parliaments that 90 billion euros more be allocated to Ukraine immediately for next year. The defense sector is happy. They are reaping huge profits. Moreover, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has publicly stated: ‘Yes, I understand that the situation for our people is deteriorating dramatically, but we have a commitment because of Ukraine, because of European values," he said in an interview with the Big Game program on TV One.