Five Russian figure skaters to compete at ISU Nepela Memorial in Bratislava

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Five Russian figure skaters will participate in this month's Nepela Memorial international competition in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, the press office of the International Skating Union (ISU) reported on Tuesday

Russia’s Yevgeny Semenenko, Gleb Lutfullin and Grigory Fyodorov will compete at the tournament in men’s singles, while Irina Khavronina and David Narizhny will take part in ice dancing.

The 2026 Nepela Memorial is an ISU figure skating tournament organized and hosted by the Slovak Figure Skating Federation. It will be the sixth event on the calendar of the 2026/27 ISU Challenger Series. The competition will be held at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, on September 24-27.

Participation of Russian figure skaters in international competitions

In March 2022, the ISU suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international tournaments supervised by the organization due to the developments in Ukraine.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the ISU allowed two Russian figure skaters to participate under a neutral status - Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.

Starting from the 2026/27 season, the International Skating Union allowed Russian figure skaters to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.