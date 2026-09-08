Russia needs to strengthen cooperation with tech-savvy India — Titov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. India is becoming an increasingly technologically advanced country with each passing year, and Russia needs to strengthen cooperation with its Indian partners in this regard, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals and co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development Boris Titov told TASS in an interview following the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"India is playing an increasingly prominent role in the global economy with each passing year and is becoming a more technologically advanced country. Naturally, we need to cooperate even more closely than we do now," he said.

"Generally speaking, partners can be assessed according to different criteria," Titov noted. "On the one hand, we would like to have the broadest possible access to South Korea's useful technologies. On the other hand, North Korean labor is no less useful to us today," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum was held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS was the general information partner.