Ukrainian settlement requires communicating with Russia — US Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has acknowledged that the Ukrainian crisis cannot be settled without communicating with Russia.

During an event organized by the Breitbart News portal in the US capital city, he was asked to comment on his meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the a G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in the US city of Asheville, North Carolina, on August 31 and September 1. "We thought it was important to have the Russian delegation there because if you're not going to talk, how are you going to solve this horrendous war?" he said.

"If you don't talk, you can't stop it," he stressed.