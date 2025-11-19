Sanctions have complicated life for Rostec but not weakened it — CEO

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. Western sanctions have complicated Rostec’s operations but failed to weaken the state corporation, CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"I do not want to say that sanctions have not affected us. Of course, they have made our work more difficult, we are forced to create everything ourselves. However, over the period we have been under sanctions, more than ten years, our company has not weakened, and we have managed to become stronger," Chemezov said, adding that equipment displayed at the Dubai Airshow confirms this.