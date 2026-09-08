UN General Assembly wraps up its 80th session

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has completed its 80th session, with its President Annalena Baerbock handing over presidency to Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, a TASS correspondent reported.

During its 80th session, the UN General Assembly held 116 plenary meetings and adopted 317 resolutions.

"I declare closed the 80th session of the General Assembly. It has been an honor. The meeting is adjourned, Baerbock said.

Taking over the UNGA presidency, Rahman promised to be guided by the world organization’s interests while discharging his duties. "I solemnly declare that I shall truthfully perform my duties and exercise the functions entrusted to me as President of the General Assembly of the United Nations in all loyalty, discretion, and conscience, and that I shall discharge these functions and regulate my conduct with the interest of the United Nations," he pledged.

The 81st UNGA session will open later on Tuesday, with its first meeting focusing on organizational issues. The first central event of the 81st session will be political debates scheduled for September 22 through 26 and September 28. The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.