Replication of talks on Ukraine’s possible NATO membership out of question — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. There can be no talks whatsoever regarding any options that would essentially replicate Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"But those who push for it - they all call for a halt, but most say that when they stop, they will not recognize anything that Russia is already in control of," Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra show.

"Some say that, supposedly, it is necessary to urgently freeze the situation, immediately provide Ukraine - the remaining part of Ukraine - with guarantees comparable to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and deploy international stabilization forces in the territory that will remain under control of the Kiev regime," he continued.

"We have already responded to this [scenario]. We stated that any people in military uniform and deployment of any military facilities would be a legitimate target for us and that there can be no talks of any other options that would essentially replicate NATO membership [for Ukraine] without legally formalizing that membership," Lavrov added.