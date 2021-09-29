US, NATO, Ukraine hold Rapid Trident exercise to practice offensive operations

KIEV, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units together with US and NATO military contingents have practiced offensive operations at a proving ground in the Lvov Region within the framework of the Rapid Trident exercise, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At a proving ground of the international peacemaking and security center (in the Yavorov district of the Lvov Region - TASS) the active phase of the Ukrainian-US exercise Rapid Trident-2021 is continuing. A multinational brigade has launched a quick offensive, crossed a water obstacle and taken the designated positions," the news release runs. Defensive maneuvers followed. "All attempts by a hypothetical enemy to regain the lost positions were quashed and ended in failure. The multinational brigade enjoyed effective artillery and air support," the Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine's ground forces, according to the Defense Ministry, demonstrated well-coordinated tactical operations, interaction and compatibility with contingents from the US, other NATO member countries and partner states.

Taking part in the Rapid Trident-2021 exercise, which began on September 20, are 6,000 troops from NATO and the alliance's member countries, including military servicemen from the United Sates, Bulgaria, Germany, Canada, Lithuania and Moldova. The exercise is ending on October 1. The purpose of the drills is to enhance the compatibility of participants in NATO's Partnership for Peace project.