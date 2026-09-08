US-Russia dialogue critically important for peace in Ukraine — US congresswoman

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Republican congresswoman from Florida Anna Paulina Luna has stressed the need for a dialogue between the United States and Russia to ensure peace in Ukraine.

"Open dialogue with Russia is critical for reaching peace," she wrote on X, commenting on Tuesday’s phone call between the US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. She also shared a link to the page of Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, who wrote, "President Putin and President Trump just had a telephone call as the Russia-US dialogue continues."

"We continue to pray for peace and diplomacy," Luna wrote in another post. She also shared a link to a video footage of Sunday’s news conference by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kiev, where the latter talks about the importance of diplomatic cooperation with Russia toward settling the crisis in Ukraine. "Well done, Jared Kushner!" she noted.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov reported earlier in the day that the Putin-Trump call lasted for exactly an hour and was "constructive and very candid." The two leaders focused on issues of the Ukrainian settlement. They exchanged views on the results of Witkoff and Kushner’s visits to Moscow and Kiev, assessing them in a positive way, and agreed to continue efforts via this channel, Ushakov said.