New EV sales in Russia more than double in August to 2,200 — Autostat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Sales of new electric vehicles in Russia increased by 105% year-on-year in August 2026 to 2,200 units, Autostat agency head Sergey Tselikov said on his Telegram channel.

"In August, 2,216 new passenger electric vehicles were sold on the Russian market. This is more than double (+105%) the figure recorded in August last year (1,081 units)," he said.

The most popular models during the period were the Evolute I-Joy crossover (619 units), Changan Qiyuan Q05 (524 units), UMO 5 (354 units), Toyota BZ3X (155 units), Avatr 11 (115 units), and Avatr 12 (114 units).

According to Tselikov, sales of the new Russian Atom electric car totaled 11 units in August, while 40 vehicles have been registered since sales began.

The expert noted that interest in Chinese Zeekr electric vehicles declined significantly, with 23 units across five different models sold in August, down 91% from August last year (275 units).

"I would note that growth in electric vehicle sales is being driven by the most affordable models, which can be purchased for 2-3 mln rubles," he added.