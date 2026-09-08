Vucic says will dissolve parliament on September 9, elections will be held on October 25

BELGRADE, September 8. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he will dissolve the current National Assembly (the republic’s unicameral parliament) on September 9, with snap elections to be held on 25 October.

"I will approve two decisions - on the dissolution of parliament and on holding elections. I will announce both tomorrow at noon. Elections will be held on October 25," he told Radio Television of Serbia.

On September 7, Serbia’s Prime Minister Duro Macut submitted to Vucic a proposal to dissolve parliament and appoint extraordinary elections. Earlier, leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party Milos Vucevic said that Vucic will top the party list and will be nominated as its candidate for prime minister.