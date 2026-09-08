US strikes targets near Iran’s Kharg Island, Jask — reporter

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. The US military has struck targets near Iran’s Kharg Island and the city of Jask, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported, citing sources.

"Senior US officials to Fox: US military has struck targets near Kharg Island and Jask. The targets include Iranian oil tankers," she wrote on X.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency earlier reported that the US military had struck an Iranian oil tanker off Kharg Island. The crew was evacuated and no one was injured, the agency said.