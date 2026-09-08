NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. Foreign buyers’ interest in Russian weapons demonstrates that they can not only compete with Western systems but, in some cases, even outperform them, according to Newsweek.

The publication notes that foreign customers are convinced of the ability of Russian weapons to compete with their Western analogs. Moreover, arms exports help Moscow build long-term relationships with buyers, as demand for ammunition, spare parts, maintenance and modernization services continues long after a deal is concluded.

Newsweek cites the Su-57 fighter jet, which it describes as Russia’s main military export asset, as one of the country’s key export products.