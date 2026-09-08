Iran carries out missile strikes on Jordan airbases hosting US forces — TV

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. Tehran has carried out missile strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Hassan airbases in Jordan in response to US attacks on Iranian tankers in the Persian Gulf, SNN reported, citing sources.

At least 20 missiles were launched at the two airbases, according to the sources.

Earlier, Iran’s state broadcaster reported US strikes on three Iranian civilian ships in the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on tanker crews near ports in Bahrain and Kuwait to leave their vessels due to the risk of attacks.