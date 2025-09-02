Gas pipeline from Russia through Mongolia to China project of millennium — PM

ULAANBAATAR, September 2. /TASS/. The construction of a gas pipeline from Russia through Mongolia to China is a grand project of the millennium, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar told a briefing.

"There is good news that China and Russia have signed a memorandum to begin building a pipeline for the supply of natural gas through Mongolian territory. This is a grand long-term project of the millennium. I am glad that the foundation has been laid for the construction, which will open up new opportunities for Mongolia," he said.

This refers to the 'western route' called Power of Siberia 2, which involves the construction of a gas pipeline to China from already developed and promising deposits in Western Siberia through the territory of Mongolia. The government signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the project in 2019. The transit section through Mongolia was named Soyuz Vostok.