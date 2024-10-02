French armed forces participate in repulsion of Iranian missile attack on Israel — MFA

PARIS, October 2. /TASS/. The French armed forces took part in repulsing an Iranian missile attack on Israel, the Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"France condemns the ballistic missile attack carried out by Iran on the territory of Israel," the communique said. "France reaffirms its commitment to Israel's security. Its forces deployed in the Middle East have participated in repelling this Iranian threat," the diplomats pointed out.

The ministry pointed out that top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot will travel to the Middle East again soon.

France continues to call for a de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East and urges the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities.

On the evening of October 1, the IRGC launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Jewish warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.