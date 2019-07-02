Taiwan extends visa-free travel for Russians for another year

HONG KONG, July 2. /TASS/. Russian citizens will be allowed to visit Taiwan visa-free for another 12 months, the island’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

In September 2018, Russian citizens were allowed to stay in Taiwan visa-free for up to 14 days. The visa-free travel regime was to be halted on July 31, 2019. Nevertheless, due to the program’s success, it was extended for another year, until July 31, 2020.

The foreign ministry said that Taiwan is becoming more popular among Russian tourists as their influx has gone up by 65% since September. Two Russian carriers - the country’s second-largest S7 Airlines and Royal Flight charter carrier - launched direct flights from Moscow and Vladivostok to Taipei and back in late May.