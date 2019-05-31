Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia suggests introducing visa-free travel regime with Japan

May 31, 9:28 UTC+3
© Mikhal Dzhaparidze/TASS

TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow suggested to Tokyo to introduce a visa-free travel regime and hopes to continue discussing this possibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

"We have reminded about the Russian proposal to introduce a visa-free travel regime between Russia and Japan, starting from business and tourist trips," Lavrov said. "We hope that dialogue on this issue continues," he added.

"As a first step, we reminded about the initiative of President Putin to introduce a visa-free travel regime for all residents of the Sakhalin region and Hokkaido prefecture," he noted.

