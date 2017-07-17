Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of context

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s interview with HBO is not out of the unusual, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that words should not be taken out of context.

"As for Kadyrov’s interview, frankly speaking, very often his words are taken out of context," Peskov told reporters, acknowledging that these were "rather harsh deliberations."

"But they should be viewed only in the context and considered in the context, nothing out of the unusual was said there," Peskov stressed.