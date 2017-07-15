Back to Main page
Chechnya’s president says Washington conducting anti-Russian policies

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 15, 5:25 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"We have a strong government and are a nuclear state", said Ramzan Kadyrov

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The U.S. is conducting the policies spearheaded at Russia and its leadership, Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of Russia’s constituent Chechen Republic said in an interview with HBO television channel, fragments of which were uploaded in YouTube on Friday.

"America is conducting a policy against Russia, against the country’s leadership," Kadyrov said. "They know that I’m ready to give my life for Russia and that I have a good army capable of attacking and defending. We’ll see how things go for everyone."

When the interviewer asked him if he regarded the U.S. as Russia’s enemy, Kadyrov said: "America is not really a strong enough state for us to regard it as an enemy of Russia. We have a strong government and are a nuclear state."

"Even if our government were completely destroyed, our nuclear missiles would be automatically deployed," he said. We will put the whole world on its knees (…)."

Kadyrov also answered the reporter’s question about the alleged tortures of gay men in Chechen penitentiaries.

"This is nonsense," he said. "We don’t have those kinds of people here. We don’t have any gays. "And if there are some, please take them to Canada. Praise be to God, take them far from us so we don’t have them at home. To purify our blood, it there are any here, take them."

When the interviewer asked him if he felt concerned by reports from young men and they had been tortured for days, Kadyrov said: "They are devils. They are for sale. They are not people. God damn them for what they are accusing us of. They will answer to the Almighty for this.".

