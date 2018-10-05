Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, India plan to launch ‘green corridor’ project in trade shortly

Business & Economy
October 05, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides supported the early launch of the green corridor project aimed at the simplification of customs operations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are keen to launch the ‘green corridor’ project aimed at simplifying customs operations in mutual trade between the two countries, as soon as possible, according to the joint statement adopted by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the talks between the leaders released on the Kremlin website on Friday.

Read also

Russia, India can bring growth of bilateral trade to $30 bln earlier than expected

"The sides supported the early launch of the green corridor project aimed at the simplification of customs operations in respect of goods being transported between India and Russia. They regarded this as an important step towards enhancing mutual trade," the document said.

The sides suggest that once the project is launched, the customs administrations of both countries will be committed to its further expansion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
2
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Putin and Modi begin talks in New Delhi
5
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
6
Russia, India can bring growth of bilateral trade to $30 bln earlier than expected
7
Russian, US space chiefs to discuss future of International Space Station
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT