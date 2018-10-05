Russia, India plan to launch ‘green corridor’ project in trade shortly

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are keen to launch the ‘green corridor’ project aimed at simplifying customs operations in mutual trade between the two countries, as soon as possible, according to the joint statement adopted by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the talks between the leaders released on the Kremlin website on Friday.

"The sides supported the early launch of the green corridor project aimed at the simplification of customs operations in respect of goods being transported between India and Russia. They regarded this as an important step towards enhancing mutual trade," the document said.

The sides suggest that once the project is launched, the customs administrations of both countries will be committed to its further expansion.