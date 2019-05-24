Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries — foreign ministry

Society & Culture
May 24, 2:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Suriname was the last Latin American country to introduce visa-free travel for Russian nationals

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Read also

Russia backs visa-free travel with Arab countries, says Kremlin envoy

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russians need no entry visas to visit all the 12 South American countries now that a bilateral visa-free travel agreement with Suriname came into force, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"An agreement between the governments of Russia and Suriname on visa-free travel for the two countries’ citizens came into effect on May 13," she said. "It is an important, milestone event — from now the entire space of South America, with its 12 countries, is a visa-free zone for Russians."

According to Zakharova, visa-free travel between Russia and South American countries opens wide possibilities for the development of business, cultural, humanitarian and tourist contacts. "Favorable conditions are being created for expanding the entire spectrum of relations with this region," she stressed, adding that Moscow plans to take further steps to expand the geography of visa-free travel for Russian nationals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Visa regime Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell
12
Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in full bloom: UK royals display ‘green thumb’
11
Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
3
Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army
4
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
5
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
6
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
7
Some defense capabilities against hypersonic weapons available in Russia today — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT