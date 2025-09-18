{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Finance Ministry puts key rate of 12-13% in 2026 budget — minister

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov emphasized that "proceeds from the baseline scenario where the budget remains balanced"
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Alexander Astafyev/POOL/TASS
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
© Alexander Astafyev/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. When preparing the federal budget for 2026, the Finance Ministry assumes that the key rate of the Bank of Russia will stand at 12-13%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Moscow Financial Forum.

"We are guided by the document of the Bank of Russia "Main Directions of the Monetary Policy." It provides several scenarios. We proceed from the baseline scenario where the budget remains balanced. Talking about numbers, there is a range of rates of 12-13%. This is an intermediate value. Accordingly, we are budgeting for 2026 at the key level of 12-13%," he said.

Earlier the minister said that the federal budget for 2026 would ensure all obligations, regardless of external constraints.

TASS acted as the general information partner of the forum.

Tags
Anton Siluanov
