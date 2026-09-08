Kiev says Zelensky, Trump to hold in-person meeting in September

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. An in-person meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump has been preliminarily scheduled for September, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy said.

"With President Trump. We have preliminary agreements on in-person meetings. This month. As for phone calls, they may also be organized," he told reporters, as cited by the TSN television channel.

Earlier, Zelensky told journalists that he wanted to meet with Trump to discuss receiving ballistic missiles.

After their latest meeting in Washington in late July, The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Trump had refused to provide Kiev with interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. Following those talks, The Atlantic reported, also citing sources, that Zelensky also did not get permission to use Starlink to strike deep into Russia. It noted, however, that Trump did not give a definitive no, while entrepreneur Elon Musk had refused to meet with Zelensky.