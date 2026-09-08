MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is like a kamikaze drone that the West is flying at Russia, in the view of Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, chairman of the Zaporozhye Region’s Civic Chamber, who commented to TASS on the Ukrainian armed forces’ strikes on Energodar, specifically on the Epiphany Church.

"Ukraine has long since turned into a kamikaze drone controlled by the West, and its main purpose is to crash into Russia without causing it serious harm. We know what happens to kamikaze drones--they are cheap expendables. The strike on the Epiphany Church in Energodar using an optically guided drone is yet another despicable and, at the same time, senseless act by the enemy, which our side will certainly respond to," Bibarov-Gosudarev stated.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out this strike precisely on the day that the newly uncovered relics of St. Prince Dmitry Donskoy were brought to the Donetsk People’s Republic. According to the expert, this demonstrates "that on the other side of the line of contact, we are fighting people for whom even the Orthodox faith we share holds no significance whatsoever."

Earlier, Yevgenia Yashina, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) communications director, told TASS that the Ukrainian military was actively attacking Energodar using UAVs, with the water intake, roads, and industrial zone coming under fire. Energodar Mayor Maksim Pukhov reported that Ukrainian forces had launched an attack using an optically guided drone against the Epiphany Church, which is being restored with Rosatom’s participation.